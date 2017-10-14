Yankees' Luis Severino: Leaves after being hit by comebacker
Severino was removed from Saturday's start after four innings after being hit on the left wrist by a comebacker, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
A Yulieski Gurriel liner hit Severino on the final play of the fourth inning and manager Joe Girardi ultimately opted to pull the young ace. Tommy Kahnle has entered the game in relief and a further update on Severino figures to be made available later Saturday.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Will start Game 2 of ALCS•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Starting Wild Card Game•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans nine in Wednesday's win•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Struck during warmups, but avoids injury•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Goes just three innings against Twins•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...