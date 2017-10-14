Yankees' Luis Severino: Leaves after being hit by comebacker

Severino was removed from Saturday's start after four innings after being hit on the left wrist by a comebacker, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

A Yulieski Gurriel liner hit Severino on the final play of the fourth inning and manager Joe Girardi ultimately opted to pull the young ace. Tommy Kahnle has entered the game in relief and a further update on Severino figures to be made available later Saturday.