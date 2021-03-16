Severino (elbow) has been tossing two bullpen sessions per week but is only throwing fastballs for the time being, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Severino indicated Monday that his rehab from Tommy John surgery is going according to plan, but he will nonetheless miss a significant portion of the campaign as he continues to recover. The fact that the right-hander is able to throw twice a week is certainly a good sign, and, according to Severino, it may not be long before he's able to progress to breaking pitches.