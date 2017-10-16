Yankees' Luis Severino: Listed as Game 6 starter

Severino (arm) is expected to pitch Game 6 of the ALCS against the Astros on Friday if necessary, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Severino was removed from his previous start after being hit on the wrist by a comebacker. While there was some initial concern regarding the injury, Severino said he felt great afterwards and ultimately wasn't sent for additional testing. He's set to play catch prior to Monday's game, and if everything checks out fine, he should be available to pitch Game 6 -- assuming the Yankees are able to extend the series.