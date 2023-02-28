Severino pitched two-plus innings in a Grapefruit League game against Detroit on Monday, allowing four runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

Severino got tagged for three runs in the first inning, two of which came on an Eric Haase home run. He then pitched a 1-2-3 second frame before walking Akil Baddoo to start the third, and Severino was charged with another run when Baddoo came around to score following the hurler's exit. It was far from an inspiring outing for Severino, though it would be unwise to read too much into a poor outing at the start of spring training. On a positive note, the fact that the right-hander was able to throw 45 pitches (30 of which were strikes) this early in the exhibition slate suggests that he is fully healthy entering 2023 after being limited by injuries in each of his previous four campaigns.