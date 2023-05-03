Severino (lat) will throw a live batting practice session Friday instead of beginning a rehab assignment, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
The plan had been for Severino to begin a rehab assignment with High-A Tampa on Thursday, but the Yankees have decided they'd rather the pitcher work in a more controlled environment. If everything goes well Friday, he'll then begin a rehab assignment next week. Severino is expected back in mid- to late-May and this news shouldn't change that timetable.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Hopes to return in 2-to-3 weeks•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Rehab beginning this week•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Throws 40 pitches in live session•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Throwing again Friday•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Slated for more live BP•