Severino (lat) tossed two scoreless innings in a rehab appearance with Single-A Tampa on Friday, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out three batters.

This was Severino's first game action since he completed two innings for the Yankees against Cincinnati on July 13. The right-hander threw 16 of 22 pitches for strikes while dealing with rainy weather that ultimately caused the game to be suspended. Severino will need to build up to higher pitch count before he's able to return to the Yankees, but he's expected to be back with the big club as soon as mid-September.