Severino (lat) will make his season debut for the Yankees on Sunday in Cincinnati, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Severino went only 3.1 innings in each of his two rehab starts, maxing out at 58 pitches in his last outing Tuesday with Double-A Somerset. That means he'll surely be on a relatively limited pitch count in his season debut, making him a fairly iffy fantasy option at Great American Ball Park. Still, the Yankees and fantasy managers will be happy to get Severino back hopefully for the long haul if he can manage to avoid more injuries.