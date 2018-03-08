Yankees' Luis Severino: Making spring debut Thursday
Severino will make his first Grapefruit League start Thursday against the Phillies, Brendan Kuty and Randy Miller of NJ.com reports.
After cementing himself as the Yankees' staff ace last season with a 2.98 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 over 193.1 frames, Severino entered spring training without any health concerns, but New York has nonetheless managed the 24-year-old's workload carefully. Though he'll face opposing hitters for the first time in the spring Thursday, Severino hasn't fallen behind the rest of his fellow pitchers in preparation for the season, as he's instead built up his arm through side sessions and simulated games. Expect Severino to cover only two or three innings Thursday before escalating his pitch count in his subsequent Grapefruit League outings.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Takes hill Friday•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Listed as Game 6 starter•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Says arm is 'great'•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Leaves after being hit by comebacker•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Will start Game 2 of ALCS•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Starting Wild Card Game•
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...