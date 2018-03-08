Yankees' Luis Severino: Making spring debut Thursday

Severino will make his first Grapefruit League start Thursday against the Phillies, Brendan Kuty and Randy Miller of NJ.com reports.

After cementing himself as the Yankees' staff ace last season with a 2.98 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 over 193.1 frames, Severino entered spring training without any health concerns, but New York has nonetheless managed the 24-year-old's workload carefully. Though he'll face opposing hitters for the first time in the spring Thursday, Severino hasn't fallen behind the rest of his fellow pitchers in preparation for the season, as he's instead built up his arm through side sessions and simulated games. Expect Severino to cover only two or three innings Thursday before escalating his pitch count in his subsequent Grapefruit League outings.