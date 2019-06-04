Yankees' Luis Severino: Making steady progress

Severino (lat) threw from 60 feet 50 times Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Severino felt optimistic following his latest throwing session, and his next step will be to successfully throw on back-to-back days. The right-hander appears on track to be activated from the 60-day injured list soon after the All-Star break.

