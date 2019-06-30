Yankees' Luis Severino: May be out until late August

Severino (lat) had his throwing program shut down Saturday and isn't expected to return from the 60-day injured list until late August at the soonest, George A. King III of the New York Post reports. "He had a little bit of soreness and we held off a little bit. He re-MRI-ed which is what we wanted to do before he got back on the mound," manager Aaron Boone said of Severino. "He is about 90 percent healed so we kind of slowed it down. He will probably be throwing again, hopefully, in five to seven days. He won't get back on the mound until it's 100 percent."

Per Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger, general manager Brian Cashman admitted Sunday that Severino shouldn't have been throwing in the first place while his strained lat was only 90 percent healed, so the Yankees will now exercise caution and wait until he's 100 percent before ramping things up. Since he's been on the shelf all season, Severino will essentially require a full spring training regimen -- approximately six weeks in length -- before the Yankees sign off on an eventual return from the IL. Assuming Severino avoids any further setbacks and meets the Yankees' goal of being ready to return by late August, he would likely pick up around 4-to-6 starts before the regular season ends.