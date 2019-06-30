Yankees' Luis Severino: May be out until late August
Severino (lat) had his throwing program shut down Saturday and isn't expected to return from the 60-day injured list until late August at the soonest, George A. King III of the New York Post reports. "He had a little bit of soreness and we held off a little bit. He re-MRI-ed which is what we wanted to do before he got back on the mound," manager Aaron Boone said of Severino. "He is about 90 percent healed so we kind of slowed it down. He will probably be throwing again, hopefully, in five to seven days. He won't get back on the mound until it's 100 percent."
Per Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger, general manager Brian Cashman admitted Sunday that Severino shouldn't have been throwing in the first place while his strained lat was only 90 percent healed, so the Yankees will now exercise caution and wait until he's 100 percent before ramping things up. Since he's been on the shelf all season, Severino will essentially require a full spring training regimen -- approximately six weeks in length -- before the Yankees sign off on an eventual return from the IL. Assuming Severino avoids any further setbacks and meets the Yankees' goal of being ready to return by late August, he would likely pick up around 4-to-6 starts before the regular season ends.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...