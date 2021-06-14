Severino (elbow) is scheduled to meet with Yankees team doctors Monday to receive further evaluation for the right groin injury he picked up in his rehab start Saturday at High-A Hudson Valley, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

In his second minor-league outing in his rehab program for Tommy John surgery, Severino retired five hitters before bowing out in the second inning with what appeared to be a painful-looking groin injury. Severino was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday, but the Yankees likely won't reveal the results of those tests until after he's examined by team doctors. More information regarding the extent of his groin injury along with a timeline for him to resume his rehab assignment should come soon, but even if Severino's setback is deemed minor, he still may be hard-pressed to make it back from the 60-day injured list before the end of July.