Severino (elbow) is expected to throw off a mound within the next two weeks, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Severino is past the midpoint of his recovery from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent back in February of last year, but he still has plenty of work to do. He won't throw off a mound next week but is expected to do so during the following week as he targets a return sometime over the summer.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Placed on 60-day injured list•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Expects to return in June or July•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Nearing mound work•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Tracking toward late summer return•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Rehab going well•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Lands on 45-day IL•