Severino (elbow) is expected to throw off a mound within the next two weeks, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Severino is past the midpoint of his recovery from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent back in February of last year, but he still has plenty of work to do. He won't throw off a mound next week but is expected to do so during the following week as he targets a return sometime over the summer.