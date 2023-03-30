The Yankees placed Severino (lat) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Severino was diagnosed with a low-grade right lat strain last weekend and later said he expects to miss only three to four starts to begin the season, but the Yankees haven't confirmed any official timeline for the 29-year-old. He's one of three rotation members opening the season on the IL, as the Yankees also deactivated Frankie Montas (shoulder) and Carlos Rodon (forearm) on Thursday.
