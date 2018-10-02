Yankees' Luis Severino: Named as wild-card starter
Severino will start Wednesday's wild-card game against the Athletics.
The Yankees' ace had his rough patches this season but still finished the season with a 3.39 ERA, backed up by excellent strikeout (28.2 percent) and walk (5.9 percent) rates. He finished the season strong, allowing just four runs in 17.2 innings over his final three starts. He'll look to shake the memory of his performance in last season's AL Wild Card Game against the Twins, when he allowed three runs while getting just a single out.
