Severino (elbow) has played catch from 120 feet and should advance to mound work within the next few weeks, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Severino continues to make progress as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent in February of 2020. He appears to be still on track to return sometime late this summer, though the Yankees have yet to offer a more precise timeline.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Tracking toward late summer return•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Rehab going well•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Lands on 45-day IL•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Pleased with progress in rehab•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Clear to rehab at team facility•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Rehabbing at training complex•