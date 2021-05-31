Severino (elbow) is expected to begin a rehab assignment Sunday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Severino has been throwing bullpen sessions recently as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, and he'll throw three simulated innings Monday. If he feels good afterward, the right-hander should return to game action in the minors Sunday. Severino will likely require several rehab starts to build up his workload, but he appears to be trending in the right direction.
