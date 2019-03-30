Yankees' Luis Severino: Nearing return to mound work

Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Severino (shoulder) could throw a bullpen session early in the upcoming week, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Severino has been long tossing off flat ground for about a week and a half, steadily increasing his throwing distance in each of those sessions. Assuming his shoulder responds well to the activity over the weekend, Severino will take another step forward by getting back on the mound. Despite Severino's continued progress, the Yankees intend to proceed slowly with their young ace, who has already been ruled out through at least April.