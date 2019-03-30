Yankees' Luis Severino: Nearing return to mound work
Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Severino (shoulder) could throw a bullpen session early in the upcoming week, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Severino has been long tossing off flat ground for about a week and a half, steadily increasing his throwing distance in each of those sessions. Assuming his shoulder responds well to the activity over the weekend, Severino will take another step forward by getting back on the mound. Despite Severino's continued progress, the Yankees intend to proceed slowly with their young ace, who has already been ruled out through at least April.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...