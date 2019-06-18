Yankees' Luis Severino: Nearing return to mound

Severino (lat) is scheduled to throw from 105 feet Tuesday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Severino is slowly advancing through his throwing progression, and if all goes well, he could be throwing off a mound either June 25 or 26, per Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger. Considering he's been on the injured for the entire 2019 campaign, he'll likely need a lengthy stay in the minors prior to being activated. Severino is currently targeting a return sometime in July.