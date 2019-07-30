Yankees' Luis Severino: Nearly ready for mound work

Severino (lat) is nearly ready to throw off a mound, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Severino has resumed throwing for just over two weeks following a brief shutdown period in late June. He still has time to rejoin the Yankees by the end of the season, though he's likely to work out of the bullpen at first as he builds up his pitch count.

