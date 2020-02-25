Yankees' Luis Severino: Needs Tommy John surgery
Severino (elbow) will require Tommy John surgery, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Severino was shut down early in camp due to what was originally called forearm soreness, but the issue was evidently much more serious. The righty will now miss all of the 2020 season and a good portion of 2021 as well. This comes on the back of a 2019 campaign in which he was limited to just three starts by rotator cuff and lat injuries.
