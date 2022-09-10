Severino (lat) will make another rehab start Thursday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Severino tossed 45 pitches during a rehab appearance at Double-A Somerset on Wednesday, and he'll have another minor-league outing late next week. Assuming he feels good afterward, the Yankees hope that Severino will be activated Sept. 21, when the team takes on the Pirates at home.
