Yankees' Luis Severino: No longer starting Sunday's game

Severino will not start Sunday's season finale against the Red Sox but may be available out of the bullpen, Joel Sherman of The New York Post reports.

Manager Aaron Boone said the Wild Card game starter for Wednesday's contest against the Athletics has yet to be decided, so this decision makes it a possibility that Severino could wind up being the starter. On the other hand, this will potentially provide the right-hander with a little experience out of the bullpen, where he could be made available during Wednesday's game with all hands on deck. Boone added that there should be an answer prior to Sunday's game. At the moment the Yankees have yet to name a starter in Severino's place for the season finale.