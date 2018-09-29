Yankees' Luis Severino: No longer starting Sunday's game
Severino will not start Sunday's season finale against the Red Sox but may be available out of the bullpen, Joel Sherman of The New York Post reports.
Manager Aaron Boone said the Wild Card game starter for Wednesday's contest against the Athletics has yet to be decided, so this decision makes it a possibility that Severino could wind up being the starter. On the other hand, this will potentially provide the right-hander with a little experience out of the bullpen, where he could be made available during Wednesday's game with all hands on deck. Boone added that there should be an answer prior to Sunday's game. At the moment the Yankees have yet to name a starter in Severino's place for the season finale.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Tabbed for start Sunday•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Picks up 19th win•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Returns on five days' rest•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Cruises to win over Red Sox•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Tough-luck loss vs. Minnesota•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Hit hard by Oakland•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....