Severino won't start Wednesday's game against the White Sox, but he could be deployed as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen behind Ian Hamilton, who will serve as the Yankees' opener, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Hamilton hasn't covered more than three innings in any of his 31 appearances between the majors and minors in 2023, so he's unlikely to work more than once through the White Sox batting order before exiting the contest. Wednesday had been Severino's turn through the rotation, but because he's been lit up to the tune of a 11.22 ERA and 2.34 WHIP over his last six starts, the Yankees may be eager to try him out in a different role. Assuming Severino ends up serving as the Yankees' main option out of the bullpen Wednesday, he'll be the pitcher most likely to factor into any decision, though his innings count may be more suppressed than usual.