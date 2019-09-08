Yankees' Luis Severino: One more rehab start on tap

Severino (lat) will make one more rehab start Wednesday for Double-A Trenton before rejoining the big-league rotation, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

This would put him on track to rejoin the big-league rotation Sept. 17 at home against the Angels. He will throw 60-plus pitches in this final tuneup in the minors. Severino has given up three earned runs while striking out seven and walking none in four innings across two rehab starts.

