Yankees' Luis Severino: Out until May
Severino (shoulder) won't be ready to pitch in MLB games until May 1 at the earliest, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The flame-throwing righty received a cortisone shot in his inflamed right rotator cuff last week and said he was no longer feeling pain when lifting his arm. However, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters on Friday that Severino will be sidelined for at least the month of April, so it's confirmed the club will have to roll without its ace for the start of the season. Severino is in the midst of a two-week rest period before he'll start a throwing program as he works his way back into action.
