Severino will miss the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with a high-grade left oblique strain, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Severino's season, and quite possibly his Yankees career, is over, as the 29-year-old is an impending free agent. He did not have the walk year he envisioned, posting a 6.65 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 79:34 K:BB. Severino served up a career-high 23 home runs over just 89.1 innings of work.