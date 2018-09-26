Yankees' Luis Severino: Picks up 19th win

Severino (19-8) gave up two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven in five innings Tuesday against the Rays. He picked up the win.

This is great for Yankee fans, but potentially bittersweet for Severino's fantasy owners, as he made a fairly compelling case to be tabbed as the starter for New York's playoff opener. If he is indeed named the starter in the Wild Card game, this would be his final start of the regular season. Severino is third in the majors in wins behind Blake Snell (21) and Corey Kluber (20). There should be more clarification in the coming days regarding whether Severino will start Sunday's season finale in Boston or be saved for the postseason.