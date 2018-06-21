Yankees' Luis Severino: Picks up win over Mariners
Severino (11-2) picked up the win Thursday against the Mariners, allowing three earned runs over 5.2 innings. He struck out five while allowing eight hits and three walks.
It wasn't Severino's sharpest outing, but he did enough to limit the damage and secure his 11th win, which ties him with Corey Kluber for the most in the majors. He surrendered a two-run shot to Kyle Seager in the second and got himself into trouble in the sixth before David Robertson came on to put out the fire. Thursday's outing also snapped Severino's four-game streak with at least seven strikeouts, but it's worth noting he was facing a disciplined Mariners lineup that strikes out at the fourth-lowest clip in the AL. Severino is lined up to face Jake Arrieta and the Phillies in his next start.
