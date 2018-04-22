Yankees' Luis Severino: Picks up win Sunday
Severino (4-1) allowed one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings in Sunday's 5-1 victory over the Blue Jays.
Severino put on a great performance Sunday, as he struck out six batters en route to his second consecutive win. The lone blemish on his effort came in the sixth inning when Teoscar Hernandez slugged a home run. Since the start of the season, Severino has allowed more than two runs just once over five outings and now owns a 2.32 ERA and 0.90 WHIP. His next start projects to be Friday against the Angels.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Dominates Marlins in win•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Slated to start Monday•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Sunday start postponed•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Could still start Sunday's night game•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Bullied by Boston•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Dominant en route to second straight win•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...