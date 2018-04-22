Yankees' Luis Severino: Picks up win Sunday

Severino (4-1) allowed one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings in Sunday's 5-1 victory over the Blue Jays.

Severino put on a great performance Sunday, as he struck out six batters en route to his second consecutive win. The lone blemish on his effort came in the sixth inning when Teoscar Hernandez slugged a home run. Since the start of the season, Severino has allowed more than two runs just once over five outings and now owns a 2.32 ERA and 0.90 WHIP. His next start projects to be Friday against the Angels.