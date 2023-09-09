Severino landed on the 15-day injured list with an upper-body injury on his left side Saturday.

Severino's test results are not yet been revealed, so he's yet to be officially diagnosed with an oblique strain, but the Yankees don't seem optimistic. He'll technically have time to return to the mound before the end of the year, but there's a very real chance he's already thrown his last pitch in pinstripes given that his contract is up at the end of the year. If his season is indeed over, the 29-year-old righty will finish with a 6.65 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across 19 outings, a far cry from the 3.39 ERA and 1.12 WHIP he'd earned through the end of 2022.