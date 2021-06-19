Severino (elbow/groin) played catch on the field ahead of Saturday's game against the Athletics, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Severino suffered a Grade 2 groin strain during his rehab stint at High-A Hudson Valley on June 12, but he was able to resume throwing a week later. While it was encouraging to see him play catch Saturday, the right-hander's setback is expected to delay his return by about a month, so he'll likely be sidelined until at least late July or early August.