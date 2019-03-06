Yankees' Luis Severino: Pleased with MRI results
Severino (shoulder) relayed that he was encouraged by the results of the initial MRI he received Tuesday that revealed he was dealing with right rotator cuff inflammation, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports. "I think it's something we can treat now," said Severino, who will be rested for the next two weeks and then receive a cortisone injection before resuming his throwing program.
Severino's shutdown period means that he's unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, but the young ace is optimistic that any potential stint on the injured list to begin the season would be an abbreviated one. Per Coley Harvey of ESPN.com, Severino noted Wednesday that his strength feels the same in his shoulder, leaving him hopeful that simple rest will be all he needs to avoid recurring problems throughout the season. While the injury nonetheless impacts Severino's stock in fantasy drafts, the setback perhaps isn't as catastrophic as some might have initially anticipated.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Shut down for two weeks•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Dealing with shoulder discomfort•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Scratched from spring start•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Reaches multi-year deal with Yanks•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Expected to start Opening Day•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Gets rocked in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...