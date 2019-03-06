Yankees' Luis Severino: Pleased with MRI results

Severino (shoulder) relayed that he was encouraged by the results of the initial MRI he received Tuesday that revealed he was dealing with right rotator cuff inflammation, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports. "I think it's something we can treat now," said Severino, who will be rested for the next two weeks and then receive a cortisone injection before resuming his throwing program.

Severino's shutdown period means that he's unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, but the young ace is optimistic that any potential stint on the injured list to begin the season would be an abbreviated one. Per Coley Harvey of ESPN.com, Severino noted Wednesday that his strength feels the same in his shoulder, leaving him hopeful that simple rest will be all he needs to avoid recurring problems throughout the season. While the injury nonetheless impacts Severino's stock in fantasy drafts, the setback perhaps isn't as catastrophic as some might have initially anticipated.