Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Severino is already in "elite shape" at the start of camp, James O'Connell of the New York Daily News reports.

Severino's health remains a big question mark for the Yankees, as the right-hander has pitched in only 26 games since 2018. He was excellent in the 19 regular-season starts he made last season, posting a 3.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 112:30 K:BB over 102 innings, but a lat injury cost him two months of the campaign. However, he's now further removed from his 2020 Tommy John surgery and should be able to pitch with few (if any) restrictions this season, assuming he stays healthy. Fantasy managers can't ignore Severino's lengthy injury history when deciding where to draft him, but given his electric arsenal and past successes, it's certainly feasible for him to rank as a top-15 starting pitcher by season's end.