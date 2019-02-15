Yankees' Luis Severino: Reaches multi-year deal with Yanks

Severino signed a four-year, $40 million contract with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The deal buys out Severino's remaining arbitration years and also includes a fifth-year club option for 2023. The right-hander -- who turns 25 on Feb. 20 -- made about $600,000 in 2018 and had a 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 10.5 K/9 as a full-time starter for the Yankees over the past two seasons. Severino is once again expected to serve as New York's Opening Day starter in 2019.

