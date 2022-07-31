Severino (lat) will begin a throwing program Monday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

According to Marakovits, Severino said the pain and soreness in his strained right lat began to subside about four or five days after he was placed on the injured list July 14, but the Yankees still kept him shut down from activity for an additional two weeks. The right-hander will be eased into his throwing program by playing catch off flat ground from 60 feet Monday, and he should gradually increase his throwing distance by the end of the week. The Yankees likely won't have a precise timeline for Severino's return from the IL until he faces hitters again, but fantasy managers probably shouldn't bank on him being activated before mid-August.