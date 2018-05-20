Yankees' Luis Severino: Records quality start
Severino (7-1) allowed three earned runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out six across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Royals.
This wasn't Severino's sharpest start as he allowed 10 baserunners, his second-highest mark of any start this season. However, he kept the ball in the park and didn't allow a home run for his fourth consecutive start. That was enough for him to earn the win thanks to the run support he received, placing him in a tie with Corey Kluber for the American League lead in wins with seven. There should be no concern regarding his performance going forward as he has proven himself to be one of the best and most consistent starters around the league.
