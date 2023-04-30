Severino (lat) will begin a rehab assignment either Wednesday or Thursday for High-A Tampa, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Severino will likely need to make multiple rehab starts before returning to the Yankees rotation, as he's missed all of the 2023 campaign while he recovers from his lat strain. If everything goes right in his minor-league outings, the right-hander should be a member of the Yankees' rotation around the middle of May.