Yankees' Luis Severino: Rehab destination changed
Severino (lat) is now scheduled to make a rehab appearance Sunday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, not Double-A Trenton as originally reported, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The change in plans doesn't appear to have any bearing on Severino's timeline for eventually making his season debut. It's not clear how many rehab outings the Yankees plan for Severino to make, but he may not require too many since he's expected to return initially as a reliever.
