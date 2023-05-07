Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Severino (lat) is expected to make a rehab start at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

For his part, Severino said he prefers to make his first rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, since Wednesday's contest has an early start time that would require him to stay overnight in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. The Yankees could push Severino back a day to accommodate his wishes, but whether he takes the hill Wednesday or Thursday, it shouldn't ultimately have a dramatic effect on his timeline for making his 2023 MLB debut. Severino threw a three-inning, 40-pitch simulated game this past Friday in Tampa and experienced no ill effects, and he's expected to make at least two rehab starts before being activated from the 15-day injured list.