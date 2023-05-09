Severino (lat) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Severino had been hoping to push it to Thursday so he wouldn't have to drive to Scranton on Tuesday for an early-morning start Wednesday, but the Yankees appear to have overruled him. The right-hander is aiming to make two rehab starts before rejoining the rotation, although it's possible the club will ask him to make more than that.