Yankees' Luis Severino: Rehabbing at training complex
Severino (elbow) has been rehabbing at the Yankees' spring-training complex, Marly Rivera of ESPN reports.
Severino is among a group of Yankees players and coaches who have chosen to stay in Florida during MLB's hiatus. The right-hander is in the very early stages of his rehab from Tommy John surgery and won't return to game action until 2021.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Tommy John surgery set for Thursday•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Needs Tommy John surgery•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Sent away for tests•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Shut down with forearm soreness•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Available for Game 6•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Smoak
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Santander
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 191-200
We all love a bargain, and at this stage those with solid attention spans can find some gems.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 181-190
Potential power. Potential steals. No sure things, but lots of upside remains this deep.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 171-180
It's never too late to improve your team, and some of these 10 players will make a difference...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 161-170
Closer values have gone down in Fantasy this year, which makes this a perfect range to grab...