Play

Yankees' Luis Severino: Rehabbing at training complex

Severino (elbow) has been rehabbing at the Yankees' spring-training complex, Marly Rivera of ESPN reports.

Severino is among a group of Yankees players and coaches who have chosen to stay in Florida during MLB's hiatus. The right-hander is in the very early stages of his rehab from Tommy John surgery and won't return to game action until 2021.

More News
Our Latest Stories