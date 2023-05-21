Severino (lat) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Sunday's start against the Reds.

Severino will make his season debut for the Yankees on Sunday after he completed two rehab starts with Double-A Somerset. Over those contests, the right-hander surrendered three runs on eight hits while striking out six batters over 6.2 innings. Considering the fact that he didn't go past 3.1 frames in either start, Severino will likely be limited in his first major-league outing of 2023. Moving forward, Severino produced a 3.18 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 112 strikeouts over 102 innings in 19 starts last year and he could be a valuable fantasy asset once again this season.