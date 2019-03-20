Yankees' Luis Severino: Resumes throwing
Severino (shoulder) played catch at about 60 feet from flat ground Wednesday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
With the cortisone shot Severino recently received having alleviated the pain in his right shoulder, he's now been cleared to resume his throwing program after a two-week rest period. Severino is slated to play catch again Thursday before the Yankees determine his next step, but general manager Brian Cashman has already suggested the right-hander won't be ready to make his 2019 debut until some point in May at the earliest. Expect the Yankees to formally place Severino on the injured list shortly before their March 28 season opener versus the Orioles.
