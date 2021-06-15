Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Severino (elbow) suffered a Grade 2 groin strain during his rehab stint at High-A Hudson Valley on Saturday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports. The Yankees were hoping to have the right-hander back in the starting rotation by the end of June, but the groin injury will delay his return by about a month.

Severino appeared to be in a lot of pain after he exited Saturday's start, and Tuesday's update confirms that he suffered a rather serious setback in his return from Tommy John surgery. Given Boone's updated timeline, a late-July return to the Yankees' rotation represents the absolute best-case scenario for the right-hander, but he'll need a perfectly smooth next few weeks for that to become a reality.