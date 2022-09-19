Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed over the weekend that Severino (lat) will return from the 60-day injured list to start Wednesday's home game against the Pirates, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Severino, who has been on the IL since mid-July with a right lat strain, will get the green light to rejoin the rotation following a three-start rehab assignment. In his most recent outing Thursday at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Severino struck out six over 4.1 innings while allowing two runs on four hits and one walk. The 28-year-old tossed 57 pitches in that rehab start, so the Yankees could keep him around the 70-to-80-pitch range when he steps back into the big-league rotation this week. Domingo German worked in relief in his most recent appearance Friday against the Brewers and is expected to stay in the bullpen to clear a spot in the rotation for Severino.