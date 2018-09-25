Yankees' Luis Severino: Returns on five days' rest

Severino will start Tuesday's game against the Rays.

A leading American League Cy Young candidate through the first half of the season, Severino opened the second half with a 6.95 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over his first nine starts to effectively eliminate himself from hardware contention. Fortunately for the Yankees, Severino has come on strong over his last two outings, yielding two runs and posting an 11:1 K:BB across 12.2 innings. He'll look to keep the momentum going against a surging Rays team and could line up for a second start this week in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Red Sox, assuming home-field advantage for the Yankees' wild-card game is still at stake.

