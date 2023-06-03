Severino (0-1) took the loss Friday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and one walk over four innings against the Dodgers. He struck out two.

Severino's third start was his worst start of the season, as he allowed more home runs Friday than he had allowed runs in his previous two starts combined. He threw a season-high 83 pitches, as he should be stretched out to go deeper in games when he is more effective. His ERA sits at 5.28, but six of the nine runs he has allowed came in a single inning. His next scheduled start is against the White Sox, where he will look to get back on track.