Yankees' Luis Severino: Ruled out through break
General manager Brian Cashman said Sunday that Severino (lat) won't be ready to return from the 60-day injured list until after the All-Star break, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.
Since he's been sidelined all season, Severino is eligible for reinstatement from the IL in late May, but there's been little evidence to date suggesting that the right-hander was trending toward returning at that time. Instead, the 25-year-old was more realistically targeting an activation in early July, but Cashman's comments suggest that timeline has been pushed back even further. Severino remains in the midst of a six-week shutdown program after being diagnosed April 9 with a Grade 2 lat strain following an unsuccessful long-toss session. Even if he hits no further snags in his rehab, he won't be ready to throw again until late May and will likely require a multi-start rehab assignment before coming off the IL.
