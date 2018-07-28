Yankees' Luis Severino: Saddled with fourth loss
Severino (14-4) gave up six runs on eight hits and one walk while fanning five across 4.1 innings as he was tagged with the loss in Game 1 of Saturday's twin bill.
Severino failed to work past the fifth inning, as he left the ballgame after 95 pitches with a six-run deficit. Following Monday's outing, he's allowed 16 runs over his previous 14.1 innings pitched, and his last victory dates back to July 7. Severino entered July with a sparkling 2.10 ERA, but he now sports a 2.94 ERA over 137.2 innings.
