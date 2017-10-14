Yankees' Luis Severino: Says arm is 'great'
Severino (arm) said after Saturday's game, "I feel great. I feel 100 percent great," and noted he could have kept pitching, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
It seems like the Yankees just wanted to play it safe with Severino after he was hit by a comebacker. He should still be considered day-to-day for the time being, but apparently feels 100 percent.
